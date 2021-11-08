Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $215.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.29.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $260.12 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $283.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after buying an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.