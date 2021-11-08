MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:MD opened at $28.67 on Friday. MEDNAX has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,476 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 683,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

