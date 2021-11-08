First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 15,099 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 40,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

