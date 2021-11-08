Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $559.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $513.00 to $559.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $504.10.

NYSE:HUM opened at $453.43 on Thursday. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.62 and a 200 day moving average of $432.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

