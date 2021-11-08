Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Interface updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TILE opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

