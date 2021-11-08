Royal Bank of Canada Raises Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$44.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

