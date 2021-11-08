Wells Fargo & Company Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $860.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $835.00 to $860.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $781.64.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $802.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.25. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $329.72 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

