Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $25.50 at JMP Securities

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of TSLX opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

