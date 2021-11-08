Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

NYSE:OR opened at $12.56 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 209.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.