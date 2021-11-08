Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.07. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.