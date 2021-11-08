Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

