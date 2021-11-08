Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.97.

NET stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $2,387,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,374,521.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 791,790 shares of company stock worth $107,968,043. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

