AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

MITT opened at $13.00 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.81. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 265.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.