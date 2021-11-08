Corning Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Corning has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. Corning has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,590 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

