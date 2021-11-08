Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.