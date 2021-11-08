Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $6.40 on Monday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

