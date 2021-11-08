The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.90 million-$111.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.98 million.The Pennant Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.570 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of PNTG opened at $23.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $675.02 million, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.