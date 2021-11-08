GSE Systems (GVP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of GVP opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

