Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Semux has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $75,455.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00077301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009801 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007072 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005575 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002991 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003548 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.