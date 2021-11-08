Pangolin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.23 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Pangolin has a market cap of $117.28 million and $7.23 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00002995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00080912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00081789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00095346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,742.36 or 0.99683933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.70 or 0.07119997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021041 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,369,094 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

