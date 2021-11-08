First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,374 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Maximus worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Maximus by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.45.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.