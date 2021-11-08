Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,762 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New Relic were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

