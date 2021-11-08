Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of SPB opened at $96.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

