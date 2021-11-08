Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 23,723 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.