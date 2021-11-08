Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,537 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.17% of PRA Group worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $46.71.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.