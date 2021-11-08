Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.