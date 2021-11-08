AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at 23.81 on Monday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 20.39 and a twelve month high of 25.41.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

