Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.
LUCD opened at $9.52 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.52.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
