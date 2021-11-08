Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

LUCD opened at $9.52 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

