Man Group plc Sells 23,649 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Medpace worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $225.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.54 and a one year high of $229.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

