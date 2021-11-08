Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 52,819 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $337.05 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,285,077 shares of company stock worth $350,084,032 over the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
See Also: Capital Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.