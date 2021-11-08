Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 52,819 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $337.05 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,285,077 shares of company stock worth $350,084,032 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

