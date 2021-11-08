Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

PZA stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $27.51.

