Wedbush Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $105.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN opened at $93.43 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.