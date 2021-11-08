$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

Shares of CRL opened at $375.23 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.24 and its 200-day moving average is $388.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

