Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $281.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $247.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $272.51 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,625. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

