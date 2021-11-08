PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Position Cut by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 77.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,455 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $6,372,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.87) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

