The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $162.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $147.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.92.

FND stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,074.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,705 shares of company stock worth $36,002,897. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

