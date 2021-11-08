Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $424,000 in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,633 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in City by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in City by 145.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in City by 89.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in City by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in City by 0.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCO opened at $82.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. City Holding has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

