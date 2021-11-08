Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,850 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.50% of PDC Energy worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,760. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE opened at $57.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

