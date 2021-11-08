Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $394,000 in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 112,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.95 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

