Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

