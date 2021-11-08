State Street Corp Acquires 37,728 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $88,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 104,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 46.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 146,492 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Herman Miller by 10.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 63,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

