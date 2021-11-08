Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $437,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.