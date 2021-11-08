Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 28,968 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,968 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.99 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

