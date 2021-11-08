State Street Corp Sells 574,357 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,805,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 574,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after buying an additional 875,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 3,390,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after buying an additional 734,831 shares during the period.

IRWD opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 89.74%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

