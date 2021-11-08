Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,719 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of C3.ai worth $55,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,483,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $5,839,322.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $80,758,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

