Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $54,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $36,680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 162,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 800.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 156,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $115.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

