Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

