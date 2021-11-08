Morgan Stanley Buys 47,659 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $17.30 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

