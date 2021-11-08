Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,940 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 84,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $54,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,024 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -338.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.