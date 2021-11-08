Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 602,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 265,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

